To the Editor,
In August 1997 an opportunity opened up in Hiawatha. Hiawatha was having difficulty in retaining family physicians. I spoke with two of the physicians who were leaving because they were tasked with taking ER call coverage to a degree that was unacceptable. Why would I want to come to Hiawatha with the track record they had? Two reasons: 1) It was within 75 miles of Topeka where my wife’s family lives and 2) I had to serve in a rural community for four year to pay my obligation to the rural loan program that had paid my tuition during medical school. If it didn’t work out, I’d serve my time and move on.
As it turned out, our new Administrator John Moore understood. He told me doctors are expensive, but not having doctors is more expensive for a hospital. Not having a stable medical staff had led to a sizeable out-migration of patients. When I sat down with the board, we negotiated reasonable call and hired Doc’s Who Care, a locum tenens group. The first year I was here they did call 3 days a week and every other weekend. I recruited Drs. Pete and Julie Rosa. They agreed to start in 1998 and Doc’s Who Care took call two days a week and a weekend rotation. Towards the end of my second year patients asked me less often when I was leaving and patients started coming back. In 1999 we recruited Dr. Steffen Shamburg. Our team was complete with what is called full spectrum family practice. We do OB, ER, hospital, hospice, nursing home, and coroner work. From cradle to grave.
Being able to recruit partners I wanted to work with was the basis for 20 years of stability. A couple of years ago we sat down to discuss plans for the future. We have been open and honest with each other since the beginning and broached the subject of when our time at HCH would end. Because we feel a responsibility for the legacy of HCH we needed to hire a new physician, Dr. Jessica Jarvis, with the idea she could recruit her future partners much the way we did. With Dr. Shamburg leaving to practice clinical medicine in Manhattan, the search for full spectrum family doctors has become urgent. These doctors are less common than in the late 90’s and have many options to choose from.
Not only do we need competent doctors we also need up to date and working equipment. Not only do these lead to improved quality of care it enables us to recruit the future doctors of Hiawatha. We have improved communications between departments, wrote standards of performance, and work at holding each other accountable. We want HCH to be the best rural hospital in Kansas and even the nation. One facet of making this a reality is unfortunately financial. Passing the sales tax will be a step forward to achieving this goal.
Dr. Bryon Bigham
Hiawatha
