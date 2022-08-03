Now that the primary is over, the elitist Republican leadership need to stop whining about me being a spoiler, put on their big boy pants and come to terms with the huge mistake they made yesterday. They have just nominated one of the most liberal politicians in the whole state. I served in the Senate with Laura Kelly and Derek Schmidt and there was no daylight between their voting records.
These name-calling republican leaders are saying I’m going to divide the vote, but they’ve got it backwards. Derek Schmidt and Laura Kelly are going to divide the liberal vote right down the middle. The conservative majority will all coalesce around the only conservative — Dennis Pyle. They already are, many of them carried petitions and many others have signed. They don’t like Derek Schmidt or Laura Kelly. I’m not a divider – I’m the uniter. The establishment Republican Schmidt is the divider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.