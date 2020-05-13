Soils are warm enough now that tomatoes can benefit from mulching. Tomatoes prefer even levels of soil moisture and mulches provide such by preventing excessive evaporation. Other benefits of mulching include weed suppression, moderating soil temperatures and preventing the formation of a hard crust on the soil. Crusted soils restrict air movement into and out of the soil and slow the water infiltration rate. Hay and straw mulches are very popular for tomatoes but may contain weed or volunteer grain seeds. Grass clippings can also be used but should be applied as a relatively thin layer – only 2 to 3 inches thick. Clippings should also be dry as wet clipping can mold and become so hard that water can’t pass through. Also, do not use clippings from lawns that have been treated with a weed killer until some time has passed. With most types of weed killers, clippings from the fourth mowing after treatment may be used. If the lawn was treated with a product containing quinclorac (Drive), the clippings should not be used as mulch. If the weed killer used has a crabgrass killer, it likely contains quinclorac.
Useful Resource: K-State Extension Wildlife Management Web Site
Most people enjoy the wide variety of wildlife found in Kansas until that wildlife becomes a nuisance or damages property. Charlie Lee, K-State Wildlife Management Specialist, has put together a web site on https://www.wildlife.k-state.edu/ Species covered include everything from bats to woodrats. Each species page also incorporates quick links for more in-depth information. One of our most common pest species, moles, includes videos on tracking an active tunnel and setting a mole trap.
This site is an excellent resource for the various options of dealing with our interactions with wildlife in a safe and effective manner.
Kansas Mesonet
K-State Research & Extension weather stations are at the root of the Kansas Mesonet. These stations were established in 1986 at KSRE research centers and experiment facilities around the state. Most were co-located with National Weather Service Cooperative Observing Stations. Since that period our network has grown and we now collaborate with the Kansas Water Office, Big Bend Groundwater Management District, the Equus Beds Groundwater Management District, and the USDA Soil Climate Analysis Network.
Brown County has a Mesonet weather station located east of Hiawatha on the Highland Community College Klinefelter Farm. To view the data collected at this site go to the following website and click on Hiawatha. http://mesonet.k-state.edu/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.