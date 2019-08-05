The final meetings for Erik Dylan Day and Joe Tinker Day will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, promptly at 6:30 p.m. at the community building. Everyone is welcome to come. Comments on the activities would be appreciated to assist with future plans.
The 2 ¼ inches of rain last week was well welcomed. Places south and east of here had near 10” and lots of flooding while just west and north toward the Nebraska border there was only a sprinkle. The sound of lawnmowers will heard this week with the rain giving the brown lawns a big boost.
Word is that Pam Green is celebrating her birthday on Aug. 12. Seems her name was not on last weeks list. Have a great day Pam.
Cancer Support Bingo will be from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17 at the community building. There will be plenty of prizes and refreshments. Everyone is welcome. Proceeds will go to help local cancer patients with extra expenses for doctor appointments and treatments. The support group is organizing a Relay for Life Team. For more information or to sign up please call Deanna Higley 872-3559 or Susan Higley at 872-3245.
Items are short this week as things in town have really quieted down. July was a busy month but a lot of fun. Hope everyone has time to attend the Atchison County Fair in Effingham this week. Check out the displays, cattle barn and give the 4Hers support for all their hard work.
