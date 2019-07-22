Get ready for another big Saturday in Muscotah. Grab your lawn chair, find a shade tree and enjoy an old time baseball game in the park at 1 p.m. on July 27 to honor Joe Tinker’s birthday. Playing will be the North Texas Cattlemen from Dallas, Texas and the Western BBC of Topeka. The ballplayers use rules from the 1800’s and dress accordingly. Time for the game will be 1 p.m. on Tinker Field. They have a small selection of uniforms so if anyone would from the area would like to join in, please come early. Of course ball park food will be available with plenty of cold drinks. There will be a Joe Tinker display in the community building. Tinker was a shortstop for the Chicago Cubs and was a part of the great double play, “Tinkers to Evers to Chance.” While in town take time to stop by and check out the big baseball just north of the old filling station. Crews have been busy painting the ball and doing some other work at the site. You will notice the three silhouettes on the field which represent Tinkers, Evers and Chance. While at the park don’t forget to check out the mural on the north shelter house. It will definitely be “Tinker Day” in Muscotah so please come and spend the afternoon. Everyone is welcome and the game is free.
“Farm Fresh Faith” will be the theme for this year’s Vacation Bible School at Muscotah United Church from July 29 thru Aug. 2. The times will be 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening. For more information call Ginger Rodvelt (816) 289-7516.
Just a reminder there will be no Cancer Support Bingo the month of July due to other activities. Aug. 17 will be the next bingo from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Community Building.
After the scorching heat this past week with the high humidity, it was so good to step out the door on Sunday morning to a rain shower and cooler temps. What a relief!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.