February is almost over so time to get ready for March. Monday, March 2nd will be the monthly Half Century dinner at noon at the Community Building. Lowell and Debbie Liggatt are the hosts for this month. Half Century is a group of local residents 50 years of age or older who enjoy getting together for a good meal and fellowship. Everyone is welcome. Bring a covered dish if you can but don’t worry if you don’t have anything there is always plenty. The current officers are president-Terry Huntley, vice-president-Ed Higley, secretary/treasurer-Darlene Doty. If you have cabin fever this will be a good opportunity to get out.
The Cancer Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 2 at the Community Building. The meeting is open to the public for cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and anyone interested in helping assist local cancer patients with funds for traveling to doctor’s appointments and treatments. No one knows how much this extra expense can wreck someone’s budget during their fight because many are not able to continue working and we want to be there to help.
Cancer Support Bingo was held Saturday afternoon with a good crowd and lots of fun. Proceeds will go to help local cancer patients. The weather was beautiful so some played bingo and the younger generation enjoyed going out to the playground equipment. The next bingo will be from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 21 at the Community Building. Everyone is welcome.
March is almost here and many will be celebrating during the months. Those with birthdays include: 1st-Wesley Oswald; 2nd-Corey Brown; 5th-Caleb Handke, Eric Heineken; 6th-Ben Rodvelt, Trever Smith; 7th-Jon-Charles Armstrong; 8th-Phil Leitch; 9th-Daisy Kiefer; 10th-McKenzie Palmateer; 13th-Jevin Smith; 14th-Evelyn McLaughlin, Pat Fassnacht; 15th-Berkiegh Wischropp; 16th Katie Scoggins; 17th-Franklin Pantle; 18th-Kathleen Armtrong; Mark Bodenhausen; 20th-Brian Palmateer; 21st-Terry Huntley; 26th-Kevin Gullickson, Jacob Hamilton; 27th-Brian Higley, Susan Gordon; 29th-Mya Handke, Denise Lawrence; 30th-Steve Hochstetler; 31st-Lurilla Mayfield. Those celebrating anniversaries include: 15th-Roy & Jeanne Frakes, Tim & Sally Kramer; 23rd-Johnny & Rose Smith; 31st-Mark & Kathleen Armstrong. Happy Birthday & Happy Anniversary to all those with special dates this month.
Other happenings in March include Day Light Savings Time begins on Sunday, March 8, Tuesday, March 17 is St. Patrick’s Day,
We are down to the last week in February and then on to March. Sunday afternoon the temperature got up to 59 degrees but I heard there is a change on the way with rain and possibly a little snow. The temperatures like this really given me spring and garden fever. Hope everyone has a wonderful week.
