The Muscotah Cancer Support Group is selling 2020 calendars. These calendars have beautiful photos provided by Pastor Al Schirmacher, with a special message for each month. Mrs. Woods’ class at the Horton High school did the printing and assembling of the calendars. They will be available at Grandma’s Depot, The Hair Den and Susan’s in Horton Everest Café and The Bake Shop in Everest, and The Muscotah Mercantile. The price is $7 each with proceeds going to help local cancer patients. The calendars will also be available from Renee George, Deanna Higley and Susan Higley - Cancer Group members. We would like to thank everyone in advance for helping us to provide assistance to local cancer patients in Brown, Atchison and Jackson Counties.
If you have plastic jugs, aluminum and tin cans, cardboard, wrapping paper, paper tubes, magazines, junk mail, newspapers, typing and computer paper, please use the recyclable bin at the park. There are signs there to instruct you what they take and how to prepare it for disposal. This is available to county residents through a grant received by the Atchison County Waste Management. The county and the city council hope that this will help eliminate some of the trash hauled to our landfill. Please check it out and abide by the rules so this project will be a success in our county.
The holidays are over, children are back in school so things are getting back to a regular schedule. The flu seems to be on the rise with many cases severe. Make sure you wash your hands regularly and it is a good idea to wipe off the shopping cart handles to prevent the spreading of germs. The news media is also warning people to stay out of crowds, but that isn’t always easy to do. Hope everyone can stay healthy during these winter months.
