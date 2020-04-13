Muscotah lost a dear friend, Daisy Kiefer, last Saturday. She had resided in Muscotah for most of her life until she moved to Horton. She later moved to Blue Springs, Mo., to live with her daughter Judy and her husband. She had most recently lived at the Benton House Assisted Living. Daisy was someone who was always there to help others and was always very active in local activities. When I was working in Horton and a winter storm would arrive during the day, she would call where I worked and asked me if I wanted to come to her house to stay the night and not travel the icy roads. She was a lovely lady that will be missed by all. Her memorial service will be held at a later date due to the virus pandemic.
Last Tuesday night the Dorothy Fassnacht house was destroyed by fire. No one had resided there for many years and it was in the process of being demolished.
Saturday was a warm summer like day but on Saturday evening the clouds rolled in, lightning, thunder, rain and oh yes we had some hail. Most stones were small but some were the size of golf balls or maybe even bigger. The good news is that it didn’t last long. On Sunday morning the lightning, thunder and rain returned bringing a very dark dreary day. The winds followed from the northwest and it cooled down fast. The freezing temperatures this week probably means we will have to start over with the garden. We still have some seed left. Every year we say we are going to plant later, but get a few nice days and we are out there putting it in the ground. Will have to see what happens.
COVID-19 has everyone staying home so it has become more popular to get on the phone and visit. Take time to call someone you know is shut in just to brighten their day. This has been a hard time for all of us. Grocery store owners and employers have been working extra hard to keep the shelves stocked. Thank you to all those who are working so hard so we have the things we need. At the time of this writing on Sunday afternoon there are 551,011 cases in the United States with 21,663 deaths. Kansas was reporting 1,323 cases with 56 deaths. Atchison County has three cases, Jackson and Doniphan have one each. People are still instructed to maintain a six feet distance between people and no gatherings with more than 10 people.
Take care and stay healthy.
