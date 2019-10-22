The ghosts, goblins, princesses, lions, pirates, cowboys and much more will gather in the park on from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 for the Trunk or Treat. There will be trunks decorated with lots of candy available and a haunted hayrack ride. If you would like to bring your vehicle, decorate your trunk and add some candy, please be at the park at 5 p.m. This will be a fun event for the whole family. Everyone is welcome even if you don’t have any little ones come and enjoy the evening watching all the fun. There will also be hot dogs and hot chocolate.
The Helen Hamon auction will be at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26 at the Blue Building in Effingham. Helen was a long time resident of Muscotah and recently moved to Iowa to be closer to her family. Outreach will be serving the lunch.
It is hard to believe that Thanksgiving is only five weeks away and Christmas is only eight weeks away. After the hard frost the trees are turning their beautiful colors and the leaves are falling. Farmers have been busy harvesting so be careful with all the farm equipment and trucks on the highway and country roads. Take a little more time to look around and watch for them. Soybean fields are disappearing fast since the corn seems to have more moisture. Hope the weather holds for harvest.
Cancer Support Bingo was held Saturday with a good turnout. I want to thank all those who chipped in with clean up, checking cards, and much more since we were short on help. We have such a great bunch. The next bingo will be Saturday, Nov. 16.
This week the Horton Headlight will observe its 133rd birthday. The first edition was published on Oct. 29, 1886. This makes it the oldest business in Horton. Happy Birthday Headlight!
The Support Group is Here to Help All Cancer Patients
The Muscotah Cancer Support Group wants to help local cancer patients with expenses for treatment. If you know of someone in the local area that needs our help, please let us know. You can call or leave a message with Susan Higley at 785-872-3245; Renee George at 785-741-1071; Deanna Higley at 785-872-3559, or Helen Ashton at 785-548-5100. We know how expensive treatments can be and we want to help. We continually raise funds and accept donations to help others. Our group has been blessed with two memorials recently which will make it possible to continue helping those suffering from this dreaded disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.