There was a good turnout for the Half Century Thanksgiving dinner on Monday, Nov. 4. A special thank you to Margaret Jacobs for preparing the turkey, dressing and gravy. There was a wide selection of salads and vegetables to compliment the meal and the dessert table was full of pies, cakes and cookies. We saw some new faces and some we had not seen for a while. The next meeting will be the Christmas dinner on Monday, December 2nd. The ham will be provided for the noon meal. There will be a gift exchange so ladies are to bring a lady’s gift and men a man’s gift of $5 or more.
The Cancer Support Group met Monday evening November 4th. Their Christmas meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 2. There will be a gift exchange and refreshments.
With the upcoming holidays calendars will fill up fast. The annual city program will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the community building. Outreach will provide the program and the city will provide the refreshments and treats for all. Santa will make his appearance to visit with all the little ones. Mark it on your calendar and come enjoy the fun afternoon.
City election results from last week for the city resulted in maintaining the same mayor and city council: mayor-Brian Higley, council members-Darryl Hundley, Margaret Jacobs, Dolly Wilson, Dale Small and Susan Higley.
