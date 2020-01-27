Winter is still here and we got another bit of ice and a little snow. It could have been worse. Schools in the area missed several days. The weather forecast for this week is warmer and not much precipitation.
January is coming to an end so it is time for monthly activities in the community to resume. Monday, Feb. 3 will be Half Century at noon at the Community Building. Darlene Doty is the hostess this month. Everyone over 50 is invited to attend. Bring a covered dish if you can or just come and enjoy the good food and fellowship. After lunch a short business meeting is held to recognize those celebrating birthdays and anniversaries during the coming month. Local activities are also announced and usually there is a cute reading or poem to bring a smile to everyone’s face. You have probably been cooped up due to the weather this is your chance to get out and enjoy good food and friends.
Cancer Support Group will meet Monday, Feb. 3 for their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Building. The meeting is open to survivors, patients, caregivers and all those who want to get involved and help local patients.
Birthdays for February include: 1st-Ethan Merz; 2nd-Rick Brown; 3rd-Larry Self, Jr., Jennifer Youtsey; 5th-Margaret Jacobs, Ryan Chew; 6th-Rex Armstrong, John Pantle, Gary Lawrence; 9th-Kirk Gaskell; 10th-Bill Brown; 12th-Larry Self; 14th-Cindy Gaskell, Tim Gaskell; 16th-Aaron Handke, Louise McDaniel; 17th-Nathan Smith; 18th-Sarah Fassnacht; 19th-Tucker Smith, Erin Hamilton; 20th-Sheri Oswald, 21st-Luke Lott; 22nd-Dale Small, Roy Frakes; 23rd-Nick Enzbrenner; 25th-Kevin Rodvelt, Pearl Rice; 26th-Justin Leitch, Caleb Scherer; 27th-Erik Anderson; Linda Bodenhausen; 28th-Sherry O’Neil, Bernie Monares. According to my calendar there are not any couples celebrating anniversaries. Happy Birthday to all those celebrating in February. Other important dates in February include: 2nd-Ground Hog Day; 14th-Valentine’s Day; 17th-President’s Day.
It’s not too late to buy a 2020 calendar from the Muscotah Cancer Support Group. They will be available at Grandma’s Depot, The Hair Den and Susan’s in Horton Everest Café and The Bake Shop in Everest, and The Muscotah Mercantile. The price is $7 each with proceeds going to help local cancer patients. The calendars will also be available from Renee George, Deanna Higley, Helen Ashton, and Susan Higley, Cancer Group members. We would like to thank everyone in advance for helping us to provide assistance to local cancer patients in Brown, Atchison and Jackson Counties.
