Muscotah News

Our Muscotah Cancer Support Group participated in the Brown County Relay for Life on Saturday evening in Hiawatha. There were many booths and lots of good food at the event. The relay was moved inside because of the rainy cool weather. The luminarias bags lined the room and up the hall going to the other part of the building. It was a wonderful site to see them all lit. After the survivors and caregivers walk, there was a magician show followed by the luminarias ceremony to close the evening. I would like to thank all our team members for attending and showing their support. A special thank you goes to all those who worked so hard to make it a wonderful evening.
The Support Group is Here to Help All Cancer Patients
The Muscotah Cancer Support Group wants to help local cancer patients with expenses for treatment. If you know of someone in the local area that needs our help, please let us know. You can call or leave a message with Susan Higley at 785-872-3245; Renee George at 785-741-1071; Deanna Higley at 785-872-3559, or Helen Ashton at 785-548-5100. We know how expensive treatments can be and we want to help. We continually raise funds and accept donations to help others. Our group has been blessed with two memorials recently which will make it possible to continue helping those suffering from this dreaded disease.
Last week several break-ins and thefts were reported in the Muscotah area including the Mercantile and the Muscotah City Building along with a residence outside of town. Many other burglaries were reported throughout the county. Money was taken from the Mercantile and several utility payment checks were taken at the city building. The cases are under investigation.
Attention senior citizens! Muscotah Outreach is planning their annual Senior Citizen Supper for Sunday, Oct. 20 at the Community Building at 5 p.m. The menu will include fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salads and dessert. If you are 50 or over bring your appetite and come enjoy the evening. If your spouse is over 50 and you aren’t, don’t worry you are welcome. It is always a fun evening to enjoy good food and fellowship with friends and neighbors. This is a yearly free supper to honor our senior citizens.
Outreach will be participating in the Trunk or Treat in the park from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Bring all the little ones in their costumes and visit all the decorated trunks full of candy. Watch for more details on the event. It is sure to be an evening of fun for the whole family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.