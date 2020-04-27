All the weeks are just alike it seems, but at least it is nice enough to get outside and work in the garden and plant flowers. We had 1.80” of rain last Friday. It sure perked up the garden and the yards. You can almost see the grass grow so that means mow, mow & mow. Saturday even brought up a pop up shower and a slight drop in temperatures. Hope you can get outdoors and enjoy the sunshine and fresh air.
Even though we are all suppose to be staying home, people still have birthdays and couples will have anniversaries. Those celebrating birthdays in May include: May 1st-Reba Kreider; 2nd-Lucille Brown; 4th-Cooper Wischropp, Mindy Rush, Tom McLaughlin; 5th-Jaemon Smith 10th-Caitlin Gullickson; 11th-Cara Jo Kirkindall, Bonnie Anderson; 12th-Matty Stevens; 13th-Dustin Rodvelt; 16th-Sydney Enzbrenner; 17th Hope Handke; 19th-Brinley Bodenhausen, Laura Lanter; 20th-Wanda Gullickson; 21st-Kennedi Stevens; 24th-Barbara Scoggins; 27th-C.J. Stirton, Doug Schmitt, Floyd Jacobs; 30th-Janiece Huntley, Sue Ellerman; 31st-Don Werner. Couples observing wedding anniversasries include: 4th-Drew & Laura Lanter, Mario & Melanie Schmitt; 23rd-Kyle & Ali Merz; 27th-Nick & Kathy Enzbrenner, Terry & Janiece Huntley; 28th-Mark & Laura Vittetoe; 31st-Brian & Shelley Smith, Trevor & Lisa Smith. Happy Anniversary and Happy Birthday to all those celebrating a special day in May.
Holidays in May include: May 10th-Mother’s Day 25th-Memorial Day.
