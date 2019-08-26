Just a reminder – The Half Century will hold their monthly dinner on Monday, Sept. 9 at noon due to the Labor Day holiday. If you are 50 or over please come, bring a covered dish and enjoy visiting and top it off with good food.
The Muscotah Cancer Support Group will hold their September meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 3 due to the Labor Day holiday. The meeting is open to cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and anyone who is interested. Our mission is to help local cancer patients with funds to travel to and from doctor appointments and treatments.
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 there will be a bazaar at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha for the Relay for Life. There will be a variety of homemade items and more. The Muscotah Cancer Group will have a booth with a variety of crocheted items made by Judy Green. We are also pleased to have Kevin’s Creations from Pittsburg, Kan., join us with a variety of decals and more. Mark it on your calendar and take some time to come look around and support the Relay for Life. Our group will be able to keep a portion of the funds to help the local cancer patients.
The Erik Dylan Days and the Joe Tinker Day committees met last Thursday night to finalize this years events. The two events were deemed a success. Shelly Lowe was elected president of the Muscotah Days for 2020 with Ed Higley as vice president and Debbie Liggatt as treasurer. Deanna Higley was elected president of the Joe Tinker committee with C.J. Hanson as secretary and Debbie Liggatt as treasurer.
Birthdays for September include: 1st-Arwen Rush; 3rd-Becca Leitch; 9th-Owen Gaskell; 10th-Rhonda Toth; 12-Leah Wilson; 13th-Micah Handke, Hannah Lawrence; 15th-Dustin Gullickson; 16th-Melinda Handke, Wesley Rodvelt; 17th-Megan Hamilton; 19th-Dale Swendson; 20th-Helen Hamon; 22nd-Laura Vittetoe; 25th-Keegan Lott; 26th-Roy Tacker; 27th-Ginger Rodvelt. Couples celebrating anniversaries include: 5th-Al & Deb Schirmacher; 7th-Ed & Susan Higley; 14th-Mike & Mindy Rush, 25th-Allen & Cheryl Moon; 26th-Phil & Sharyl Leitch. Happy birthday and Happy Anniversary to all those celebrating their special day.
Special days this month include Monday, Sept. 2-Labor Day and Sunday, Sept. 8 is Grandparent’s Day. Don’t forget to give your grandparents a special hug that day.
