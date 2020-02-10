The Half Century group met for their monthly dinner on Monday, Feb. 3. There was a small crowd but everyone had a great time and there was plenty to eat. The next meeting will be Monday, March 2nd at noon. Debbie and Lowell Liggatt will be the hosts. If you are over 50 you are invited to come and enjoy visiting with friends.
The Cancer Support Group also met on Monday, March 2 with Bill Brown, Deanna Higley, Helen Ashton, Darlene Doty, John Ray, Mary Kennedy and Susan Higley. After a discussion it was decided to help several cancer patients receiving treatments and also a list of names was made to send cards. There are calendars available through Renee George, Deanna Higley, Helen Ashton and Susan Higley for $7.00. Proceeds will be used to help local cancer patients.
The city and county hope that residents of Muscotah and the local area in Atchison County have been using the recyclable bin located at the park. The county received a grant to put these bins in several towns in the county to cut down on the trash at the landfills. There are instructions on the bin to let you know what they will be accepted. If you have any questions call any council member.
We enjoyed sunshine a couple of times this last week. It sure makes people feel better to see it. They are talking about a possible snow on Wednesday. Every day we are getting closer to spring, just be patient. When we look back it hasn’t really been that bad of a winter. Winters used to bring a lot of snowstorms with strong winds, drifting and bitter cold temps, even ice at times. People would be snowed in for several days before the snow plows could get roads cleared. We should be thankful that so far nothing like that has happened this year. Our seasons are changing.
Friday is Valentine’s Day. Don’t forget your special Valentine.
Have a safe week . Many have been shut in these cold months. Take a few minutes and give them a call and visit to see how they are and if they need anything. It will brighten their day.
