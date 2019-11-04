I should know by now that being in a hurry is not good. Monday, Nov. 11 is Veteran’s Day not Labor Day. I apologize to all veterans and their families for the mistake. I still hope that everyone will take a few minutes to honor those who served our country. All banks, post offices and government will be closed in the observance of the holiday.
Helen Hamon passed away this past week. Her funeral was Saturday morning in Atchison. Helen was a long time resident of Muscotah before moving to Iowa to be close to family. While in Muscotah she attended most of the activities in town and enjoyed visiting with friends and family. She will be missed.
Last week brought our first snow fall. It wasn’t much but enough for us to think about the upcoming winter. I have heard that the wooly worms are mostly black and the persimmon seeds show spoons. If this is true we will probably be pushing and shoveling snow. The squirrels have been working extra hard hiding their walnuts for winter. I have noticed that they really like burying them in flower pots and flower beds and also the garden. Bet there will be lots of walnut trees coming up everywhere next year. After the snow the leaves really started to fall. I listen to Carl Jarboe on the radio when I can on Saturday mornings and he said it is important to get those leaves off the grass because it can cause it to kill it out. Time to get out the rakes, lawn sweepers, etc. before it gets too cold.
The Support Group is Here to Help All Cancer Patients
The Muscotah Cancer Support Group wants to help local cancer patients with expenses for treatment. If you know of someone in the local area that needs our help, please let us know. You can call or leave a message with Susan Higley at (785) 872-3245; Renee George at (785) 741-1071; Deanna Higley at (785) 872-3559, or Helen Ashton at (785) 548-5100. We know how expensive treatments can be and we want to help. We continually raise funds and accept donations to help others. Our group has been blessed with two memorials recently which will make it possible to continue helping those suffering from this dreaded disease.
