Way to go KC Chiefs! Great win on Sunday and now it is on the way to the Super Bowl in two weeks. Many were glued to their TVs Sunday afternoon to watch their victory.
Sunday afternoon about 1:05 several people felt their houses shake and strange noises. Later a news report came in that there had been a 4.4 earthquake southwest of Hutchinson. We must have felt some of the earthquake.
Our sympathy goes out to the Judy Brown family. She passed away last week. She was a long time citizen of town. The service was held Saturday, the 18th at Dishon-Maple Funeral Home with burial in Muscotah. The Outreach group served the lunch for the family at the Community Building.
Another storm hit the area last Friday with freezing rain, sleet and a few flakes of snow. It wasn’t as bad as the one the week before but streets, sidewalks and driveways were very slick and treacherous. Sunday morning the temperature had dropped to single digits. The weather forecast is for cold temps for a couple of days and then followed by more rain or snow later in the week.
Cancer Support Bingo was cancelled this last Saturday due to the weather. The next Bingo will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 22nd at 2 p.m. a week later than usual.
It’s not too late to buy a 2020 calendar from the Muscotah Cancer Support Group. Mrs. Wood’s class at the high school have been busy printing and assembling more. They will be available at Grandma’s Depot, The Hair Den and Susan’s in Horton Everest Café and The Bake Shop in Everest, and The Muscotah Mercantile. The price is $7.00 each with proceeds going to help local cancer patients. The calendars will also be available from Renee George, Deanna Higley, Helen Ashton, and Susan Higley, Cancer Group members. We would like to thank everyone in advance for helping us to provide assistance to local cancer patients in Brown, Atchison and Jackson Counties.
