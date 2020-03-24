The city of Muscotah has closed the community building till further notice due to the Coronavirus pandemic. There will not be any meetings for Half Century, Cancer Support, (including bingo), Outreach and rentals for other activities. Outreach has announced that there will not be an Easter Egg Hunt this year. It also appears that Muscotah Days will have to be cancelled. There has been no word on the car show or White Way. The city apologizes for any inconvenience but the safety and health of our residents and the community are the main concerns at this point. Hopefully things will improve in the next few months and we can all get back to a normal life.
The United Church also cancelled services with a message by Pastor Al on Face Book. All Easter activities have been cancelled including the South Brown County Alliance pre-Easter breakfasts and the Maundy Thursday service at the Larkinburg church.
It has been another week of turmoil due to the growing numbers of the Coronavirus cases. Many businesses have closed and some have cut back on services. The Mercantile closed on Friday, March 20th, until further notice. County courthouses are closed along with many city offices. Schools have called off classes and activities for the rest of the school year. Dining out is a whole new story now with only a few places providing call in, carry out, or drive up services. Grocery stores have been very busy with people stocking up on food and supplies causing a shortage of many items and empty store shelves. The number of virus cases has increased and continues to climb. Everyone has been urged to stay away from others at least six feet and no gatherings larger than 10 people. We have all been facing a new life style. People are urged to stay in as much as possible only get out for necessities, such as work, food and medicine.
I hope everyone stays healthy thru this ordeal. Please call your neighbors and friends to make sure they are okay, particularly the elderly. We all need to work together to get thru this.
