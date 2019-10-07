It’s Bingo time! Saturday, Oct. 19 will be the next Cancer Support Bingo at the city building from 2 to 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy the afternoon with refreshments and lots of prizes to choose from, including some for the Christmas holiday. Proceeds go to help local cancer patients with extra expenses for travel to appointments and treatments.
The Support Group is here to help all cancer patients.
The Muscotah Cancer Support Group wants to help local cancer patients with expenses for treatment. If you know of someone in the local area that needs our help, please let us know. You can call or leave a message with Susan Higley at (785) 872-3245; Renee George at (785) 741-1071; Deanna Higley at (785) 872-3559, or Helen Ashton at (785) 548-5100. We know how expensive treatments can be and we want to help. We continually raise funds and accept donations to help others. Our group has been blessed with two memorials recently which will make it possible to continue helping those suffering from this dreaded disease.
Attention senior citizens! Muscotah Outreach is planning their annual Senior Citizen Supper for Sunday, Oct. 13 at the Community Building at 5 p.m. The menu will include fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, salads and dessert. If you are 50 or over bring your appetite and come enjoy the evening. If your spouse is over 50 and you aren’t, don’t worry you are welcome. It is always a fun evening to enjoy good food and fellowship with friends and neighbors. This is a yearly free supper to honor our senior citizens.
Outreach will be participating in the Trunk or Treat in the park from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Bring all the little ones in their costumes and visit all the decorated trunks full of candy. Watch for more details on the event. It is sure to be an evening of fun for the whole family.
Outreach has a busy month in October with the Senior Citizen Supper, serving the Helen Hamon auction in Effingham and the Trunk or Treat in the park. Sounds like we better have our running shoes on.
There is a serious wild fire in Colorado and the local assistance crew left Wednesday night to help. They are responsible for many things behind the scenes but do not actually fight the fire. Our grandson Clayton left with the crew. He reported back that the fire is bad and it is cold out there at night.
Our taste of fall has arrived and it sounds like later this week it will really get cooler with snow forecast for parts of Nebraska and Colorado. It is time to make sure the furnaces are running properly before the temperatures plummet.
