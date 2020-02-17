Cancer Support Bingo will be held this Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Community Building from 2 to 4 p.m. Bring the whole family for an afternoon with good refreshments and plenty of prizes. Proceeds will go to help local cancer patients with extra expenses for trips to doctor appointments and treatments.
There are still some 2020 calendars left. If you are interested contact Susan Higley 872-3245 or Deanna Higley at 872-3559. Enjoy the beautiful pictures and a special message every month. Proceeds will go to help local cancer patients. It seems that we are always trying to make funds but the need in the area is growing and we want to be able to help those who need it.
We had another little snow storm last Wednesday followed by some really cold temperatures. The mud had just settled down and now here we go again. Spring is getting closer so we all just have to hang in there. Stay warm and safe and stay healthy.
