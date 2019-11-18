The weather has been pretty nice this past week. I am sure that many have been busy raking leaves, getting their homes winterized and other jobs to get ready for the cold weather ahead. A lot of the harvest is done and farmers are now busy putting on anhydrous getting ready for next spring.
The Cancer Support Group still have some of their pink and black shirts for sale. If interested call Susan at 872-3245 or Deanna Higley at 872-3559 to see if your size is available.
Some upcoming dates include: Thursday, Nov. 28-Thanksgiving; Sunday, Dec. 1-Horton Luminarias; Monday, Dec. 2-Half Century Christmas dinner at noon with a $5 gift exchange; Monday, Dec. 2-Cancer Support Group meets at 6:30 with refreshments and gift exchange, and Sunday, Dec. 8-Muscotah City program at 2 p.m.
The Support Group is Here to Help All Cancer Patients
The Muscotah Cancer Support Group wants to help local cancer patients with expenses for treatment. If you know of someone in the local area that needs our help, please let us know. You can call or leave a message with Susan Higley at (785) 872-3245; Renee George at (785) 741-1071; Deanna Higley at (785) 872-3559, or Helen Ashton at (785) 548-5100. We know how expensive treatments can be and we want to help. We continually raise funds and accept donations to help others. Our group has been blessed with two memorials recently which will make it possible to continue helping those suffering from this dreaded disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.