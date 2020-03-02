Daylight Savings Time begins next Sunday, March 8. Don’t forget to set your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed on Saturday night. The days will seem longer with it staying light later but the sun will rise an hour later. It always takes some time to get used to the change.
Muscotah Outreach is scheduled to meet this week to plan some spring and summer projects including the Easter Egg Hunt, White Way coming thru Muscotah, a possible project in the park along with some other topics. After the winter months it is time to get started. Dolly Wilson is chairman of Outreach this year.
March has arrived and it came in like a lamb. What a beautiful weekend. It was so good to get outside Sunday and do some outside chores, but as we all know spring isn’t officially here and there still can be more winter weather before it actually stays nice. I wanted to put away the snow shovel on the deck but decided it might jinx this nice weather so I just left it set there not going to take any chances.
Muscotah resident and dear friend Kathy Havens passed away Saturday evening. Kathy was a brave lady who fought leukemia and other health issues for many years. In the past several months she had undergone more treatments, made regular trips to Kansas City for blood work and transfusions but she always had a smile on her face and would say “I am hanging in there”. She loved crafts and gardening. She will be missed.
Enjoy the nice weather this week. If you get the chance get outside and take a walk, breathe the fresh air, and enjoy.
