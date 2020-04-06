With the cases of the coronavirus increasing in the United States and the State of Kansas we are now on the stay at home rule with only going out for necessities. As of Sunday at 5 p.m. the total cases in the US has risen to 328,914 with 9,345 deaths. The State of Kansas is reporting 751 total cases and 22 deaths. There are two confirmed cases in Atchison County, one in Doniphan and one in Jackson and none in Brown County. The numbers are sky rocketing every day. No one ever imagined that this could bring the country to a standstill like this.
All activities in Muscotah are still canceled which includes Easter activities, meetings and get togethers. It is time to stay home and be safe. Hopefully soon we can get back to a regular routine.
Old Man Winter let everyone know he was still around on Friday. We had sleet, freezing rain, snow and cold temperatures. I am pretty sure it got the fruit trees. I hope the peonies and the lilac bushes start looking better. The cabbage plants in the garden are frost free but they must be more than that.
They are standing up so pretty and tall.
Starting this Friday I will be in the Headlight office from 9 to 4 to help out. If you are downtown stop in and say Hi (6 feet apart). It will be good to see everyone again.
