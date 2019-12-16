It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! Sunday morning the snow started falling. It got heavier as the morning past. There were some cancellations and postponements due to slick roads. It is better to stay home warm and safe than to get out on the roads. By 4 p.m. we had over 5 inches and at 5 p.m. it was still snowing hard.
Cancer Support Bingo was held Saturday. Prizes included a lot of Christmas decorations along with other items. A big thank you goes out to Selma Tacker and her daughter Leann for donating several Christmas baskets with lots of goodies. Selma also brought her delicious fudge for refreshments and some containers for prizes. Thank you again Selma and all the other ladies who brought refreshments and prizes. We even enjoyed some Christmas carols when certain numbers were called. It was a lot of fun for all. All proceeds go to help local cancer patients. Our group is so blessed to have so many generous ladies who always bring items and spend the afternoon with us. We couldn’t do what we do without their help and generosity. The next bingo will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the fun.
There will be a Christmas Eve service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24 at the Muscotah United Church. Everyone is welcome.
Everyone’s schedule is busy with programs, shopping, wrapping, baking, etc. Something we just don’t seem to see anymore are Christmas carolers. When I was a kid that was so much fun and the elderly really looked forward to it.
