Hopefully everyone had a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving. I am sure that due to the storms north and west of us some had to change their plans. Christmas is only three weeks away and there will be programs, shopping, wrapping gifts, and getting together with family and friends. What a busy time of the year.
Plans are underway for the annual City of Muscotah Christmas program at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the community building. This is a long time holiday tradition in Muscotah. I can remember going down town to the old city hall for a program and Santa’s arrival. The school and church would provide the entertainment and the hall would be standing room only. The Outreach ladies will be in charge of this years program which always proves to be funny with lots of surprises. There are a couple skits planned, a reading of cute Christmas poems, Christmas songs, and I have heard that Mrs. Santa will be there to have a story time with the kids. Santa will arrive from the North Pole to visit with the children and probably a few adults and he will hand out bags of treats to everyone. The city council will provide refreshments. Mark it on your calendar and come out and help celebrate the Christmas holiday.
Ed and I went to Sabetha last week and visited with former residents James and Wanda Peevyhouse. It was so good to see them and catch up. The men swapped many fishing stories along with gardening tips.
The Cancer Support Group still have some of their pink and black shirts for sale. If interested call Susan at 872-3245 or Deanna Higley at 872-3559 to see if your size is available. They would make a great Christmas present.
This has been a week of electrical outages and a major water leak under the highway. The part to fix the leak will hopefully be in Monday so it can be repaired. We were very fortunate that we did not lose water during that time. During the terrible wind Saturday night a pole snapped and caused several residents to be without power. It was temporarily fixed until the pole could be replaced. A squirrel also put a few residents in the north part of town without power. Hopefully everything will be back to normal this week. The weatherman said that this week should be mild.
