The Outreach committee met on Tuesday, Sept. 10. Dolly Wilson, president, called the meeting to order. Susan Higley, treasurer gave a brief summary of the finances for 2019 with a checking account balance of $798.16. Also present were Debbie Liggatt, Carolyn Wilson, Deanna Higley and Shelly Lowe. It was decided to welcome the new residents, Don and Pearlene Rew, to Muscotah by purchasing a pretty fall mum. The Rews purchased and are moved into Helen Hamon’s house. They moved here from Big Lake, Missouri, where they had been flooded out several times. Dolly will pick up the mum.
It was also decided to have a Senior Citizen Supper on Sunday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. at the Community Building. The menu will include fried chicken, potatoes, gravy, vegetables, salads and dessert. All those over 50 are welcome to attend. If your spouse is over 50 but you aren’t, don’t worry, you can come along. It will be an evening with good food and visiting with friends. This is a free supper to honor our senior citizens and is a long standing activity sponsored by the Outreach. It was also decided to spend up to $ 50 on candy for Truck or Treat to be held at the park on Saturday, Oct. 26 from 6 to 8 p.m. Several Outreach members will decorate their car trunks and participate. Susan will pick up the candy for the event.
The Half Century met Monday, Sept. 9 for their monthly dinner. Those in attendance enjoyed a wonderful dinner with great desserts. The next monthly dinner will be Monday, Oct. 7 at noon. Remember if you are 50 or over please come and enjoy the lunch and fellowship. Bring a covered dish if you can, but there is always plenty to eat.
Notice – The Cancer Support Bingo will be cancelled for this month. The next bingo will be Saturday, Oct. 19 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Community Building.
Sounds like another warm week and here it is the last half of September. I am sure it will change one of these days. Noticed on our way to Fairview Saturday that corn shelling has begun. Hope everyone has a great week ahead and don’t turn off those air conditioners just yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.