Notice – The Cancer Support Bingo will be cancelled for this month. The next bingo will be from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Community Building.
The Cancer Support Group is selling pink out shirts. The price of the shirts are $15.00 for up to x large, $17 for 2x and $18 for 3x. You may place an order by calling Renee George at (785) 741-1071, Deanna Higley at 913-426-4065, Susan Higley at (913) 370-5436, or Helen Ashton at 785-548-5100. Orders are due by Sept. 12 in order to get them back for October which is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. You can order the shirts pink with black lettering or black shirts with pink lettering. Proceeds from the sale of the shirts will go to help with the funding needed to help our local cancer patients with traveling expenses to doctor appointments and treatments. Thank you in advance for all your support and help.
There has been a feeling of fall in the air several days, but then we get a little heat and humidity and find out that summer is still sticking around. Our garden is gone and some of the flowers look like the end of summer so time to start dumping them. Fall is a pretty time of the year so enjoy the beautiful colors before the cold arrives and the snow flies.
