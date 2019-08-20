The Muscotah Cancer Support Group is organizing their Relay for Life team from 6-19 p.m. for Sept. 28. If you are interested please call Susan at 872-3245 or Deanna at 872-3559 or attend the Sept. 3 meeting to learn more.
School days, school days, dear old golden rule days. By the end of the week all schools in the area will be in session. I bet that many students are happy to be back with their friends and activities, while others may be feeling a little down that the summer fun is over. Watch out for students crossing the streets . Don’t forget to stop in both directions for stopped school buses. The students are so excited this time of year that they sometimes forget to slow down, stop and look both ways.
The weather on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights was wicked in the area. The worst part in Muscotah area seemed to be the very sharp lightning and constant roar of thunder. Many local towns suffered power outages and downed limbs from the strong winds. Most people in town didn’t have any problems and the power stayed on. The forecast for next week includes hot temps and some rain.
Activities in town are over so news is scarce. If you have any news items please give me a call at 872-3245.
