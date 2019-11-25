Many are planning their big Thanksgiving feasts with family and friends. Hope everyone has a safe and happy holiday. Hope the weather is not stormy for those wanting to travel.
Plans are underway for the annual City of Muscotah Christmas program at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 8 at the community building. The Outreach ladies will be in charge of the program which always proves to be funny with lots of surprises. The city council will provide refreshments and Santa will be there to hand out bags of treats to everyone. Mark it on your calendar and come out and help celebrate the Christmas holiday.
Birthdays for the month of December include: 1st-Zane O’Brien, Marsha Ricketts; 4th-Lisa Smith; 7th-Lori Self; 8th-Mary Bodenhausen, Ed Higley; 13th-Mike Rush; 15th-Danielle Chew; 17th-Trace Swendson; 19th-Kalen Oswald; 20th-Leroy Doty, Avery Wischropp, Richard Drennon; 21st-Cody Fassnacht; 22nd-Darlene Miller, Jim Heineken; 26th-Jeanne Frakes; 28th-Luke Smith; 29th-Corrie Bowers; 30th-Melanie Schmitt. Couples celebrating anniversaries include: 6th-Jan & Gary Goodin; 8th-Bonnie & Steve Hochstetler; 18th-Sherry & Jim O’Neil, Sally & Gene Harter; 29th-Denise & Gary Lawrence.
Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary to all those with special days in December. Other dates to remember are 7th-Pearl Harbor Day; 21st-winter begins; 24th-Christmas Eve; 25th-Christmas Day; and 31st New Years Eve.
The Cancer Support Group still have some of their pink and black shirts for sale. If interested call Susan at 872-3245 or Deanna Higley at 872-3559 to see if your size is available.
Some upcoming dates include: Thursday, Nov. 28-Thanksgiving, Sunday, Dec. 1-Horton Luminarias, Monday, Dec. 2-Half Century Christmas dinner at noon with a $5 gift exchange, Monday, Dec. 2-Cancer Support Group meets at 6:30 with refreshments and gift exchange, and Sunday, Dec. 8-Muscotah City program at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.