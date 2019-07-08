Saturday will be a big evening in Muscotah. We will be welcoming Erik (Anderson) Dylan at the Muscotah City Park at 5:30 p.m. Erik was born and raised in Muscotah and is a rising Nashville song writer. He will perform some of the songs he has written followed by a relaxing evening visiting with family and friends. A pulled pork supper will be served starting at 5 p.m. The meal will include a pulled pork sandwich, potato salad, baked beans and a cold drink for $5.00 or a hot dog and chips with a drink for $2.50. Bring your lawn chair, find a shade tree and enjoy the evening . Everyone is invited to attend this fun evening in the park. The event is sponsored by the Muscotah Rose Festival Committee.
A lucky name will be drawn for the quarter of beef by the Cancer Support Group at the Erik Dylan Day festivities. Tickets will be available Saturday before the drawing. What a great way to fill your freezer and help the local support group. Money earned will be used to help local cancer patients with funds to help with transportation to and from doctor appointments and treatments. Thanking everyone in advance for their support.
The Horton fireworks on the 4th of July at Mission Lake were fantastic. Congratulations and thank you to all those who made it possible. The lake was lined with campers and the weather was perfect. New this year was the boat parade. Hopefully this will grow in years to come. Some of the boats were decorated with flags and banners. Sounds like the fireworks at Everest on the 5th were also a big success. It was a great holiday.
Don’t put your lawn chair away just yet. Are you ready for old time baseball action? On Saturday, July 27th there will be an old time ballgame at the park in honor of Joe Tinker’s birthday. Playing will be the North Texas Cattlemen from Dallas, TX and the Western BBC of Topeka. The ballplayers use rules from the 1800’s and dress accordingly. Time for the game will be 1 p.m. They have a small selection of uniforms so if anyone would from the area would like to join in, please come early. Of course ball park food will be available with plenty of cold drinks. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the fun. What better way to spend the day that enjoying all the excitement.
Just a reminder there will be no Cancer Support Bingo the month of July due to other activities. August 17th will be the next bingo from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Community Building.
