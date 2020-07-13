The Muscotah Cancer Support Group hopes to hold their first Bingo since February from 2-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 18 at the Muscotah Community Building. The city council will meet this Monday night and they will have to approve it. If we get the go ahead, there will be prizes and refreshments as usual but there will be some changes. You will be required to social distance so there will be plenty of tables and chairs set up. Atchison County has mandated that all wear masks. If it doesn’t work out, we will call our loyal Bingo players to let them know otherwise we will see you on Saturday.
There are still no definite plans from Bill Speer, for the annual car show in downtown Muscotah which had to be cancelled in June. Bill hopes to be able to hold it the later part of July or sometime in August. Watch for more details.
Last week the hot humid weather stuck around but there was a break on Sunday. We did not receive any rain but did see some pea size hail on Saturday. Sounds like this week will bring back the hot. I can not imagine what it would be like to work out in those extreme conditions, day after day. For those outside and inside factories, be sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks when possible. Take a few minutes to check in on the elderly to make sure they are okay.
It is hard to believe it is the middle of July. School is just around the corner and there are many decisions to be made on how to keep the children, teachers and staff safe and healthy during this pandemic . Will children be able to return to school, will there be fall sports, how can custodians keep up with sanitizing, and the list goes on. As the number of cases continue to rise, these decisions will get harder to make for the state and the local school districts.
