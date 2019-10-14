The Outreach Senior Citizen Supper was a success on Sunday evening. Forty two people enjoyed a fried chicken supper with all the trimmings. Outreach would like to thank all those who came and enjoyed the evening. This supper is a long time activity to honor the senior citizens.
It’s Bingo time! Saturday, Oct/ 19 will be the next Cancer Support Bingo at the city building from 2 to 4 p.m. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy the afternoon with refreshments and lots of prizes to choose from, including some for the Christmas holiday. Proceeds go to help local cancer patients with extra expenses for travel to appointments and treatments.
Half Century Club met Monday, Oct. 7 for their monthly dinner and meeting. The hosts for this month were Bill and Lucille Brown, who served fried fish that Bill had caught. The Browns are observing their 67th wedding anniversary this month. The fish was delicious and there was a wide selection of side dishes and desserts. It was decided to retain the officers for the 2020 year, president-Terry Huntley, vice-president-Ed Higley, secretary-treasurer-Darlene Doty. The November 4th get together will be the Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy being furnished and other side dishes to complete the meal.
Cancer Support Group still has a few t-shirts in various sizes available. There are no 3X shirts left. For more information call Susan at (785) 872-3245. If there is still interest the group may submit another order.
The Support Group is Here to Help All Cancer Patients
The Muscotah Cancer Support Group wants to help local cancer patients with expenses for treatment. If you know of someone in the local area that needs our help, please let us know. You can call or leave a message with Susan Higley at 785-872-3245; Renee George at 785-741-1071; Deanna Higley at 785-872-3559, or Helen Ashton at 785-548-5100. We know how expensive treatments can be and we want to help. We continually raise funds and accept donations to help others. Our group has been blessed with two memorials recently which will make it possible to continue helping those suffering from this dreaded disease.
Outreach will be participating in the Trunk or Treat in the park from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. Bring all the little ones in their costumes and visit all the decorated trunks full of candy. There will be hot dogs and hot chocolate. A haunted hayrack ride is also planned. Anyone interested in putting their vehicles in the lineup please come to the park by 5 p.m. Everyone is welcome! It will be a fun time for the whole family.
