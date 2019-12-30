Hope everyone had a safe and wonderful Christmas with gatherings with family and friends. Where there are gatherings there is always a lot of food and desserts. It is hard to believe that 2020 is right on our door step.
On Monday, Jan. 6 the Half Century will meet for their monthly dinner at noon for those 50 and over. Margaret Jacobs and Pastor Al will be the hosts for the month. Bring a covered dish if you can but don’t worry there will be plenty.
The Cancer Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the Community Building for their monthly meeting. Everyone is welcome to attend including cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and those who want to learn more about cancer and help others fighting this terrible disease.
The Muscotah Cancer Support Group is selling 2020 calendars but we sold out the first day so more will be available soon. These calendars have beautiful photos provided by Pastor Al Schirmacher, with a special message for each month.Mrs. Woods’ class at the Horton High school did the printing and assembling of the calendars. They will be available at Grandma’s Depot in Horton, Everest Café and The Bake Shop in Everest, and The Muscotah Mercantile. Other locations may be listed at a later date. The price is $7.00 each with proceeds going to help local cancer patients. The calendars will also be available from Renee George, Deanna Higley and Susan Higley, Cancer Group members. We would like to thank everyone in advance for helping us to provide assistance to local cancer patients in Brown, Atchison and Jackson Counties.
As we all start 2020 let us remember those in our community who are less fortunate than we are and the elderly. The winter months can be a struggle for them. Make sure to check in on the elderly to make sure they are okay or if they might need something. The cold and stormy weather can make it hard for them to get to the store or pick up medicine.
Have a great 2020!
(0) comments
