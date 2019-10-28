There was a crowd for Helen Hamon’s auction on Saturday. Helen’s family brought her down for the sale and she had a chance to visit with family and friends.
November is coming fast so it is time for all the first of the month activities.
The Half Century will hold their Thanksgiving dinner on Monday, Nov. 4 at noon at the community building. The turkey, dressing, potatoes and gravy will be furnished just bring a vegetable, salad or dessert to finish out the dinner. If you don’t have anything fixed don’t worry there will be plenty. If you or your spouse are over 50 please come and enjoy the meal and fellowship.
Cancer Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. on June 3 at the community building located under the big blue water tower. All cancer patients, survivors, caregivers and anyone interested is invited to attend. For more information call Susan Higley at (785) 872-3245 or Renee George at (785) 741-1071.
Those celebrating birthdays in November include: 1st-Logen Enzbrenner, Sharyl Leitch; 3rd-Alannah Boyce; 5th-Kayla Bodenhausen; 6th-Ellie Mae Leitch; 8th-Tate Smith; 9th-Aiden O’Brien, Marilyn Lindstrom; 11th-Warren Wilson; 14th-Emily Handke; 15th-Myle Jo Merz; 18th-Wanda Small; 20th-Jim Schesser; 23rd-Sally Kramer; 24th-Al Schrimacher; 25th-Denise Hamilton, Kristen Merz; 26th-Jim Weaver; 28th-Finn Ashton Bowers; 30th-Isabelle Gaskell. Couples observing anniversaries include: 14th-Gary & Lisa Merz. Congratulations to all those celebrating during the month of November.
Daylight Savings Time ends on Sunday, November 3rd. Remember to set your clocks back before retiring on Saturday night. The mornings will be lighter but it will get dark so early in the evening.
Monday, Nov. 11 Labor Day will be observed. Take a few minutes to honor all veterans who have served our country.
Thanksgiving Day will be the 28th. Many will be enjoying turkey and all the trimmings with family and friends.
The weather is rapidly changing to winter. Snow and wintry mix is forecast for three days this week. The leaves are so beautiful but with all the wind and a wet snow coming they will fall fast so get out there and enjoy the beautiful colors of fall.
