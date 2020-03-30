The Coronavirus has only gotten worse this week. As of this writing there are 134,945 cases in the United States and 319 cases in Kansas. So far Atchison and Brown Counties have not reported any cases. The governor put the entire state on stay at home rule only going out for necessities.
We all need to thank those in the medical fields, law enforcement for their services during this time. We must also remember to thank those who are working in the grocery stores to make sure that we have the food we need. A special thank you to the restaurants who have made drive up and curb side deliveries available. They are putting their lives on the line for us. Most of us have never lived thru something like this that can change the world in a blink of an eye. Hopefully we will see the number of cases drop soon and maybe then things will be able to get back to normal. It will be a slow process but we will get there eventually.
Since everything is canceled and everyone is staying at home, closets and cabinets are getting cleaned. This has been a good time to catch up on those around the house chores we sometimes put off. The weather sounds a little bit better this week so maybe we can finally get some of the outside chores done and some garden put in. After the wind blew so hard on Saturday the garden and flower beds really dried up. Don’t forget that if you find any recyclables while cleaning the blue dumpster is still in the park for those residing in Atchison County. You can take plastic jugs, cardboard, aluminum and tin cans, papers, poster boards. Check the list on the dumpster for all the regulations.
Those observing birthdays in April include: 1st-Gary Boatwright; 2nd-Austin Handke; 3rd-Norma Pederson; 8th-Aiden Lott, Jay Armstrong, Kate Anderson, Mark Armstrong; 9th-Matt Heineken; 15th-Aaron Fassnacht; 16th-Ruth Yoder; 17th-Steve Handke; 20th-Brian Oswald; 21st-John Fassnacht, Gregg Armstrong; 24th-Sally Harter; 26th-Selma Tacker; 27th-Cale Swendson; 28th-Jayde Oswald; 29th-Matt Ptomey, Paul Gaskell. Couples observing anniversaries include: 6th-Marvin & Sue Ellerman; 25th-Fleet & Barbara Scoggins; 28th-Warren & Deseray Wilson. Congratulations to all those celebrating their special days.
Hope everyone has a safe week. Stay healthy and remember to stay home and if you talk to anyone remember the six foot spacing rule.
