Due to the Coronavirus Cancer Support Group has cancelled Bingo for next Saturday, March 21. The next Bingo will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 18. Hopefully by then the situation will be better and things can begin to get back to normal. No one knows how long this will last or how bad it might become.
The first meeting to plan Muscotah Days was held on Tuesday, March 10. This year Muscotah Days will be the Saturday, June 13. Present were Shelly Lowe, Deb Liggatt, Dolly Wilson, Deanna Higley, Susan and Ed Higley. It was decided to scale down the activities this year since attendance has been declining and help is limited. Plans so far are for the car show and vendors downtown. It was decided that we will have a dance in the park that night. These are preliminary plans with possible changes. The next meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 at the Community Building. It is not too late to volunteer to help and get involved.
This week has been a change for almost everyone. The Coronavirus has turned our lives around. The last I heard there have been eight cases in Kansas with one death reported. This is affecting our elderly the hardest. It was hard to believe that one day we were hearing of the number of cases on the rise and the next everyone is running to the store for toilet paper, hand sanitizer, bleach and other cleaning items. I understand the cleaning items and sanitizer but many are questioning the toilet paper. Some shelves in stores were bare. All sports were canceled. It was sad that the high school basketball tournaments, college basketball games and other activities were cancelled. I feel bad for the athletes that have worked so hard to get to this level and then be told they can’t participate. I understand that health of people is the main concern, but could they not have been postponed for a few weeks to see what happens. Many stores, restaurants, etc. closed or cut back on hours. It is just amazing what a day or two can make in our daily lives. Not only have activities been cancelled, but this is becoming a financial disaster as each day passes causing economic worries for everyone.
Sounds like a rainy wet week ahead. Maybe a little sunshine and warm temperatures would make us all feel better. Don’t believe there will be many potatoes planted on St. Patrick’s Day unless you mud them in. Hope everyone stays safe and healthy and hope that this virus is soon on its way.
