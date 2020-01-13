It’s not too late to buy a 2020 calendar from the Muscotah Cancer Support Group. These calendars have beautiful photos provided by Pastor Al Schirmacher, with a special message for each month.Mrs. Woods’ class at the Horton High school did the printing and assembling of the calendars. They will be available at Grandma’s Depot, The Hair Den and Susan’s in Horton Everest Café and The Bake Shop in Everest, and The Muscotah Mercantile. The price is $7.00 each with proceeds going to help local cancer patients. The calendars will also be available from Renee George, Deanna Higley, Helen Ashton, and Susan Higley, Cancer Group members. We would like to thank everyone in advance for helping us to provide assistance to local cancer patients in Brown, Atchison and Jackson Counties.
Cancer Support Bingo is at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18 at the Community Building depending on the weather. There will be prizes and refreshments. Come enjoy the afternoon and help support the cancer group so they can provide financial assistance for those in their fight against cancer. Those who are receiving chemo or radiation and getting their blood work done make a lot of trips and that is very expensive. Our goal is to assist them with some of their extra expenses. We concentrate on Atchison, Brown and Jackson Counties. Our goal is by helping them with some of their extra expenses it takes a lot of worry off their minds.
Our group consists of five breast cancer survivors, one lung cancer survivor and one colon cancer survivor along with three caregivers. If you know of anyone needing assistance please call Renee George at (785) 741-1071 , Susan Higley at (785) 872-3245, Deanna Higley at (785) 872-3559 or Helen Ashton at (785) 548-5100.
Wow the weather can change fast. By Friday afternoon there was a coating of ice on trees, sidewalks and streets. The wind was blowing and the limbs and power lines began to fall causing major outages. The south two blocks across town had electricity but the rest of the town was our for several hours. We weren’t the only ones suffering from power outages, Everest, Holton, Huron, and Effingham were all out too. Our city man Mike along with Brian and Clayton Higley worked to cut limbs and restore power. Thanks guys. It sure was a great time to have a generator to keep the furnace running and a camp stove to cook on. Everytime the power goes off I realize that I would not have made a very good pioneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.