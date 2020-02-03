Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl! It was an exciting game with a great come back for the Chiefs. I imagine a lot of TVs were turned to the big game with a lot of snacks being devoured. The half time program was not my favorite but sure that many enjoyed it. Congratulations Chiefs! Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said in the postgame interview to always have faith, look forward and not behind. We can all relate to that. Looking forward to next year to see if the Chiefs can return to the Super Bowl two years in a row.
Wow what a great sight on Saturday and Sunday – the SUN!. We have more than our share of cloudy, dreary days. The city streets and country roads are sure muddy. We didn’t have that much moisture but when it melted there was water everywhere. Sounds like another storm moving in the middle of the week. Spring is getting closer and the days are getting longer.
There are still a few 2020 calendars from the Muscotah Cancer Support Group. They are still available in several locations for $7 with proceeds going to help local cancer patients with extra expenses. The calendars will also be available from Renee George, Deanna Higley, Helen Ashton, and Susan Higley, Cancer Group members. We would like to thank everyone in advance for helping us to provide assistance to local cancer patients in Brown, Atchison and Jackson Counties.
