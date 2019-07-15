We had more vandalism in the park at the north shelter house. Surveillance cameras are being accessed to see if those responsible can be found. We have such a nice park it is too bad that there are those who want to do damage and ruin things. We are asking anyone who may have seen anything to please let us know so maybe we can stop this destruction.
Erik Dylan Day in Muscotah last Saturday night was a big success despite the heat. Erik performed many of the songs he had written and recorded. A special thank you to all those who helped with food preparation, food donations and meal serving to make the evening something we will long remember. Many members of the Anderson family were there along with many of Erik’s classmates and friends. After he was done singing, there was a lot of visiting going on. Thank you to everyone who came and spent the evening with us.
The Muscotah Cancer Support Group held a drawing for a quarter of donated Angus beef on Saturday night. The winner was Constance Hale of Atchison. We would like to thank the donors of the beef and also all those who bought tickets to support our group. Proceeds will go to help local cancer patients with extra expenses for doctor appointments and treatments. We could not help these patients without the help of all our loyal supporters.
Do you like baseball? If so come see old time baseball action on Saturday, July 27 at the old time ballgame at the park in honor of Joe Tinker’s birthday. Playing will be the North Texas Cattlemen from Dallas, Texas and the Western BBC of Topeka. The ballplayers use rules from the 1800’s and dress accordingly. Time for the game will be 1 p.m. They have a small selection of uniforms so if anyone would from the area would like to join in, please come early. Of course ball park food will be available with plenty of cold drinks. Bring your lawn chair grab some shade and enjoy the fun. What better way to spend the day.
“Farm Fresh Faith” will be the theme for this year’s Vacation Bible School at Muscotah United Church from July 29 thru August 2. The times will be 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each evening. For more information call Ginger Rodvelt (816) 289-7516.
Last week on Channel 13 Fork in the Road the Whiting Café was recognized. Way to go Rosa!
Just a reminder there will be no Cancer Support Bingo the month of July due to other activities. Aug. 17 will be the next bingo from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Community Building.
