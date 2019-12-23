The Muscotah Cancer Support Group will be selling 2020 calendars. These calendars have beautiful photos provided by Pastor Al Schirmacher, with a special message for each month.Mrs. Woods’ class at the Horton High school did the printing and assembling of the calendars. They will be available at Grandma’s Depot in Horton, Everest Café and The Bake Shop in Everest, and The Muscotah Mercantile. Other locations may be listed at a later date. The price is $7.00 each with proceeds going to help local cancer patients. The calendars will also be available from Renee George, Deanna Higley and Susan Higley, Cancer Group members. We would like to thank everyone in advance for helping us to provide assistance to local cancer patients in Brown, Atchison and Jackson Counties.
Birthdays for January include: 1st-Wyatt Fassnacht: 2nd-Pam Grace; 6th-Reid Handke, 8th-Trisha Fassnacht; 9th-Opal Featherston, Gary Goodin, Sheriden Thompson; 13th-Helen Ashton; 15th-Jan Goodin; 19th-Connie Werner, 20th-Cherise Smith, Lennox Boyce; 23rd-Amy Fassnact; 24th-Sandy Handke, Shelley Smith, Gene Beach; 26th-Charles Armstrong; 27th-Deanna Higley, Clayton Higley, Jason Chew, Jim O’Neil; 30th-Gary Newquist; 31st-Sharman Heineken. Couple observing anniversaries include: 21st-Toby & Monica Stevens; 27th-Carl & Bonnie Anderson. Happy Birthday and Happy Anniversary to all those celebrating special occasions in January.
The snow from last Sunday is melting and it is getting pretty sloppy. Weather man said that we could see thunderstorms on Christmas. Doesn’t look like a white Christmas this year.
Here’s hoping everyone has a safe and happy 2020.
