Muscotah Half Century met for their monthly lunch on Monday, Aug. 5. It was decided that since the first Monday in September will be Labor Day the next lunch will be at noon on Monday, Sept. 9.
The Muscotah Cancer Support Group will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 3 due to Labor Day being on the 2nd. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Building. The group is organizing their Relay for Life team for Sept. 28. If you are interested please call Susan at 872-3245 or Deanna at 872-3559 or attend the Sept. 3 meeting to learn more.
Meetings were held to finalize Erik Dylan Day and the Old Time Ballgame. Since all the information was not available it was decided to meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Community Building.
By the time this edition comes out many schools will be back in session. It seems like the schools start earlier each year. When I was in school years and years ago, the day after Labor Day was the first day. Then it got moved up to the last week in August and now the middle of August. The area pools are closed or will be soon, the baseball games are over, and fall is knocking on the door.
We had another welcome shower on Sunday morning, but an excessive heat warning is forecast for Monday.
Hope everyone has a good week. Watch for all those kiddies starting back to school. Drive careful and watch for the school buses.
