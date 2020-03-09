Half Century met last Monday for their monthly dinner and meeting. Hosts for March were Deb and Lowell Liggat and they had the tables decorated for St. Patrick’s Day. There was a nice crowd including Margaret Jacobs, Norma Pederson, Darlene Doty, Judy Green, Dena Begesse, Floyd and Aletta Oswald, Deb and Lowell Liggatt, Bill and Lucille Brown, Gary Bottorff, Al Schirmacher, Terry Huntley, Mike Snavely, Ed and Susan Higley. There was plenty of good food and lots of laughing. The next dinner will be Monday, April 6th with Ed and Susan as hosts. Remember is you are 50 years old, please come and join us.
Cancer Support Group met Monday night with the following in attendance Charlie and Renee George, Helen Ashton, Deanna Higley, Bill Brown, Sherry Oswald, Darlene Doty, John Ray, Mary Kennedy and Susan Higley. Several items were discussed including a golf tournament sometime in the future to help raise funds to help the local cancer patients. Charlie provided information on how it would work. It will be discussed at a future meeting. A list of local cancer patients receiving treatments was reviewed with several to receive checks. It was decided to not have a Relay for Life team this year. The next meeting will be Monday, April 6th at 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday night Outreach met to discuss possible projects and events for the summer. It was decided to not do a corned beef and cabbage dinner for St. Patrick’s Day. It was also decided to not do the biscuits and gravy for White Way in May. The Mercantile will be providing food for these events. Several ideas were tossed around for money making projects. The pop machines have given the group funds but not enough to do any big projects. There is a Yard of the Week sign behind the city building and it was suggested that we look to see what condition it is in since it has not been used in several years. Plans are to do something in memory of Helen Hamon who was always so supportive of our events. A discussion was held on city wide garage sales. Since there were only two last year, Outreach will not sponsor the event by doing local advertising. It was decided that if anyone wants to have a sale sometime in May contact an Outreach member. Dolly said if anyone would like to set up next to her Feed Store downtown contact her. Attending the meeting were Dolly Wilson, Margaret Jacobs, Deanna Higley, Shelly Lowe and Susan Higley.
Spring is almost here. It is time to do your spring housecleaning and spruce up your yard. The city council recently decided not to bring in dumpsters this year due to the cost.
The wind has blown this last week several days. It sounds like rain is headed our way this upcoming week so better grab your umbrella.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.