Friday night brought storms to the area with 1¾-inch rain and lots of wind, but it didn’t cool down the temperatures any. A brief storm passed through early morning with some thunder, lightning and a little rain. Sounds like the Fourth of July will be way up in the 90s for the Horton Fish & Game fishing derby, picnics, a boat parade at Mission Lake, live music at Hickory Point and fireworks.
Jim Kemp and his daughter LeAnn from Washington state were in town this last week for a visit. He enjoyed time visiting with friends and members of his graduating class in Effingham.
The Cancer Support Group will be drawing for the 100 pounds of ground beef donated by Keith and Dolly Wilson. The drawing will take place at Mission Lake at 6 p.m. Thank you goes out to the Wilsons and all those who supported us. Without your help we would not be able to continue helping cancer patients with extra funds for expenses incurred for doctor appointments, treatments, etc.
Monday, July 6th should be Half Century Dinner, but currently no announcement has been made by the officers.
The Cancer Support Group met Monday night June 22 at the shelter house in the park. Present were Renee George, Deanna Higley, Sherry Oswald, Helen Ashton, Bill Brown, John Ray, Mary Kennedy and Susan Higley. Final plans were made for the ground beef drawing. A list of cancer patients was reviewed with cards and money to be sent. The group will meet again on Monday, July 6th at 6:30. This will get the meetings back on schedule. Bingo is planned for Saturday, July 18 at 2 p.m. After missing for several months it will be good to see our loyal Bingo players again and have some fun. We will observe social distancing. Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the fun.
Sunday afternoon the Saharan dust from Africa arrived in northeast Kansas. The sky was hazy and visibility reduced. According to reports the sunrises and sunsets will be more orange than usual and the dust should become less apparent as it begins to lift farther north and disperse. Hard to believe that this dust could travel so far.
Hope everyone has a safe and happy 4th of July. It is hard to believe that the summer is going by so fast.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.