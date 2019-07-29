We had another successful Saturday in Muscotah. The Texas Cattlemen and the Topeka Western BBC arrived in Muscotah to play an old time ballgame. Spectators found a shady spot for their lawn chairs and enjoyed a part of baseball history with the Topeka team taking home the win. This old time ballgame was held in honor of Joe Tinker, a famous Chicago Cub shortstop, who was born in Muscotah on July 27, 1880. Typical baseball food was available with lots of cold pop and water. The Tinker committee would like to thank all those who helped with the activities and the food.
Getting ready for Joe Tinker Day included painting of the big baseball. Steve Caplinger from Effingham deserves a big thank you and a pat on the back for heading up the painting. Other work being done at the site of the big baseball included sprucing up and mulching the roses. Those assisting with the work were C.J. Hanson, Dolly Wilson, Deb Liggatt, Margaret Jacobs, Deanna Higley, Ed and Susan Higley. A big thank you to Mike Snavely for manning the bucket truck to power wash the ball.
The first of August is almost here and that means it is time for school enrollments. Don’t forget the Atchison County Fair in Effingham starting on Aug. 5-10. The parade will be 7 p.m. on Friday the 9.
The Half Century Club will meet for its noon meal on Monday, Aug. 5 at the Community Building. Anyone 50 or over is invited to attend. Bring a covered dish if you have something prepared but if you don’t that is okay because there is always plenty of good food.
August 5th the Cancer Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Community Building. The meeting is open to the public including those fighting cancer, survivors, caregivers and those interested in learning more about cancer.
Those celebrating birthdays in August include: 2nd-Austin Handke; 2nd-Ryan Bodenhausen, Sandy Weaver; 4th-Raelyn Scoggins; 5th-Jason Handke, Wyatt Scoggins; 6th-Kathy Anderson; 7th-Jud6y Palmateer; 8th-Dolly Wilson; 11th-Drew Lanter; 12th-Monica Stevens; 13th-Leslie Chew, Candy Schmitt; 14th-Keith Wilson; 15th-Mary Drennon, Fleet Scoggins; 16th-Kasey Rodvelt, Cody Ptomey, Marvin Ellerman; 17th-Susan Higley; 19th-Deseray Wilson; 20th-Dennis Anderson; 21st-Darlene Doty; 25th-Trudy Wischropp; 26th-Alison Leitch, Pauline Jacobs; 28th-Lee Ann Painter 31st-Caleb Kirendohl. Couples observing their anniversaries include: 1st-Keith & Dolly Wilson; 8th-Kevin & Ginger Rodvelt; 9th-John & Sarah Fassnacht; 10th-James & Pam Grace; 12th-Pat & Amy Fassnacht; 14th-Kevin & Wanda Gullickson; 14th-Ryan & Leslie Chew; 16th-Jim & Sandy Weaver. Happy Birthday & Happy Anniversary to all those celebrating in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.