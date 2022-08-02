Depression

A 1930s era article donated by Dorothy Wright.

 Brown County Historical Society

Written by Lynn Allen, Executive Director/Curator~ Brown County Historical Society

History!! I love history and every journey incredible journey that I get to take as a result of my knowledge and continued exploration of history. I shouted across social media that Dorothy Wright had stopped by for a visit and the many gems I could explore!! One of the explorations was a tattered newspaper article; frankly, I will have to dig for the exact date. The article is weathered and aged, written by Henry Ansley of Amarillo, Texas, and initially published in the Amarillo, Texas, Globe.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.