Written by Lynn Allen, Executive Director/Curator~ Brown County Historical Society
History!! I love history and every journey incredible journey that I get to take as a result of my knowledge and continued exploration of history. I shouted across social media that Dorothy Wright had stopped by for a visit and the many gems I could explore!! One of the explorations was a tattered newspaper article; frankly, I will have to dig for the exact date. The article is weathered and aged, written by Henry Ansley of Amarillo, Texas, and initially published in the Amarillo, Texas, Globe.
The man reported that he enjoyed the depression and learned several things from the experience. Here are a few things I have gleaned from his knowledge. He learned to appreciate what he had, from family to clothing. He learned to appreciate taking time to reflect and be physically fit. He reconnected with his spiritual side of himself and learned to eat dinner. He recognized the efforts put forth by people he loved and began to treasure the influences and experiences. History and the experiences, or perhaps the journey each of us takes, while unique to the history traveler; so much knowledge is infused within the experiences. Maybe the history for this week is to find value, actually look for it, and learn from it. As always, there is so much more to every single story! Find it. Be sure to stop by and share with me what you uncover! #historymysteries
“I like the Depression” Article from the Dorothy Wright family collection. It appears the article in 1932 is published as a book or leaflet after the original publication.
Jere and Patty Memorial Building! The Bruning family also designed the building carrying out wishes that might inspire future generations with hope and a love of all things history. I was out there this morning and saw cement footings! Progress!
Windmill Museum, the future home of an additional 40 Windmills! We are still raising funds for this building!! Holy Wind turbine! Storage Space/Carwell Building, Raising at least $5,000 for storage closet upgrade to the Carwell venue facility! Every donation is greatly appreciated.
Windmills! Are you a newly interested windmill enthusiast or a longstanding windmill enthusiast? Mark your calendar right now and reach out for more information to International Windmillers Trade Fair Association (on Facebook @WindmillTradeFair). The next conference is in Texas! Save the date for the conference is Longhorn Museum in Pleasanton, Texas, September 7-9, 2023!
Lead Sled Pullers! Hiawatha, Kansas, upcoming pull dates! Follow them for more information on Facebook @leadsledpullers. Don't hesitate to contact Andrew for more information and details at 785-741-1286. August 13, 2022, @1 pm, 301 East Iowa Street, Hiawatha, KS September 17, 2022, @ 1 pm, 301 East Iowa Street, Hiawatha.
