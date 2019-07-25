It was one of those weeks when the more I completed, the more I had to do. These are not my favorite kind of weeks. So frustrating.
My favorite saying has been, “Why do today what you can put off until tomorrow?”
It has become a habit with me. The wife will ask me if I have time to do something and I always say, “Not now, but I can do it tomorrow.” Of course, I am hoping that by the time tomorrow comes she will have forgotten that little job.
This started when I was in grade school. When I had homework to do and for some reason I did not do it, I always promised the teacher that I will do it tomorrow. I got away with it for a while.
When I was going to grade school, the teachers were so very smart. I do not know what they are like today, but then they could catch up with somebody like me with very little effort. My teacher finally caught up with me.
“So,” my teacher said as I told her that I would have to do my homework tomorrow, “this is the tomorrow you talked about yesterday. Tomorrow is here and so now you must do the work.”
I had to forfeit many recesses to catch up with all the homework I pushed off until “tomorrow.”
One morning my wife got up a little bit before me and got the coffee going. I got up and stumbled into the kitchen. There she stood with a huge sign that read, “Today is your Tomorrow you talked about Yesterday. Welcome to Tomorrow.”
To see this before having my morning coffee was rather alarming. At first, I had no idea what she was talking about. Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow, what was she trying to say. I was not on the same page as she was. In fact, I was not in the same book.
“What are you talking about?” I said about as confused as I have ever been in my life.
“Remember,” she said rather seriously, “all the things you told me that you would do tomorrow? Well, it’s tomorrow.”
Then she handed me a list with “Tomorrow’s To-Do List” written on the top. There were about a dozen things she jotted down that I said I would do tomorrow.
As I was reading through this list, she said to me, “I have you figured out. Your favorite day of the week is tomorrow.”
I looked at her and said, “You do know that it will take me at least three tomorrow’s to finish this list!”
She laughed one of her hysterical laughter’s and said, “Let the tomorrows be with you.”
This was the first time my tomorrows ever caught up with me.
As I began working on my “tomorrow tasks,” I happen to think of what David said in one of his Psalms. “This is the day which the Lord hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it” (Psalm 118:24).
I need to learn how to appreciate each day and not push things off until tomorrow. Tomorrow is another day, but I certainly have no guarantee that I will see it. I need to learn how to “rejoice and be glad” in the day that is before me.
Dr. James L. Snyder, pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, lives with the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage in Ocala, FL. Call him at 352-687-4240 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net.
