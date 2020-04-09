How are we doing, folks? Hopefully everyone is hanging in there during our current shutdown. Being unable to get out and about and most certainly unable to watch any live sports, I have been thinking lately about my favorite sports moments that I have witnessed in person. Without further ado, here are my top five live sporting memories.
1. Hosmer and Cain cap comeback
I don’t remember who the Royals were playing, or even what year it was, though I would guess that it was a year or two before our memorable playoff runs, but this one sticks with me because it was one of my first major sports memories with my kids. At least a few of them were in the crowd—most of them for the first time at a Major League Baseball game, to witness a fantastic game that culminated in Lorenzo Cain going first to home on an Eric Hosmer single to take the lead in the 9th inning as the Royals stormed back for a win. A close second on this list would be the first game I went to with my wife, which would have been the 2013 home finale, that saw Justin Maxwell absolutely destroy a ball in extra innings off of Jaokim Soria to give the Royals a win.
2. Brockhoff and Woods help Red Hawks shock Panthers
I have been covering sports for the Hiawatha World for around seven years now, and this is easily one of the most fun games I’ve covered. It was the season opener four years ago, and Royal Valley was ranked in the state going in. The Red Hawks hit the ground running and molly-whopped the Panthers on their own field, with Tyler Brockhoff and Andrew Woods setting passing and receiving touchdown records for Hiawatha. After a few tough seasons in a row, the sense of promise was palpable in the stands as the Hawks’ new-look offense put on an impressive showing in the 21-0 win.
3. George Brett’s last home runs
I went to this game with my dad along with a group from the First Baptist Church in Horton. Most of the group had left, as the Royals were trailing most of the way in this game. My dad is not a big believer in leaving a game early, and having known all season that Brett would be retiring, I was not about to argue, so we stuck it out long enough to see Brett tie the game up in the later innings with a solo shot and then bash his final career dinger in extra innings to grab the win. I believe I wrote a report for my second or third grade class the following week (hand-drawn pictures included) and the moment has stuck with me.
4. 2015 ALCS clincher
As one of two games I covered that year from the press box of the K, it was a thrill professionally and as a fan, not only to get the experience of covering a live Royals game, but to cover a playoff game for my favorite team was quite a way to do it. Add to that watching Johnny Cueto dominate the Astros and the Royals put together timely hits to clinch a second-straight trip to the World Series, and this one will always be ingrained in my memory. The icing on the cake was getting to sit in on Ned Yost’s postgame press conference and hang out in the locker room for the celebration.
5. Any Royals game as a kid
Of course, from the title of this column, you will not that I’m a big fan of the cheap seats. This one is all about making memories with my dad from the right field general admissions seats. I didn’t see many wins as a kid, but I learned to love baseball and the Royals and I got to spend some great time with my dad, which seems to me to be just about what baseball is all about.
