One of our best engineers can work through the night, requires no machinery, and doesn’t even expect a paycheck. He’s also many a farmer’s nightmare, but many a rancher’s blessing. He’s the beaver. For some people, the beaver is bad news for their ponds, crop ground, culverts, and trees, but he is also one of the most underappreciated and important creatures we have for improving water quality and riparian habitat.
Beavers are a keystone species, meaning, a small number of beavers have a huge, long-lasting impact on large numbers of wildlife. Believe it or not, beavers benefit people in several ways; their dams reduce soil erosion by decreasing the velocity of stream flow. Beaver dams raise the water table and can turn an intermittent stream into perennial flow which is crucial if you’re facing a drought. Their dams reduce peak flows to help reduce the effects of flooding. Their dams improve the quality of our water by trapping sediment and breaking down toxins which is not only healthier for us, but less costly for water treatments. Beaver dams increase ground water recharge which is critical in replenishing alluvial aquifers. Beaver dams increase the complexity of a riparian habitat to increase the diversity of aquatic species. Best of all, these benefits don’t cost a dime so long as the beaver isn’t in the wrong place. So how do we reap the benefits in the places we want them?
Fortunately, there are things that can be done to help prevent beaver activity where it is not wanted. Particularly around culverts where beavers like to stuff twigs into, a device called a beaver deceiver can be used. Beaver deceivers are combination panels that keep the beaver from crawling or swimming through and force the beaver to place his dam further away from the culvert.
One way to utilize the beavers’ engineering is to mimic the benefits of beaver dams by building beaver dam analogs. These structures can be built out of willow, but they still require yearly maintenance. Beavers are the best maintainers as far as cheap labor goes and when placed in the right location in a stream, beaver dam analogs can also help attract beavers to that part of the stream.
Even a hundred years after a beaver dam has been built, it still influences the ecosystem. Too often, we work against nature, a fight that we will always, inevitably lose. What would happen if we realized that the “problem” we’ve been given is really a solution? What would happen if we let these little engineers do their work?
