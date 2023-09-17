K-State Extension logo

With each new school year comes opportunities for growth in and out of the classroom. For those ages 7-18, now is the time to consider adding 4-H to their hands-on learning experiences, said Beth Hinshaw, Kansas State University Southeast Area Extension specialist.

“Through 4-H, young people have the opportunity to find a project area that they are really interested in, their spark,” Hinshaw said. “We have more than 30 different project areas for students to have hands-on experiences and showcase what they’ve learned in a variety of ways.”

