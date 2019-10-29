To the Editor,
Vote No, No and No on the balot.
Hiawatha’s tax rate will be in the upper 6 percent and Horton’s will be in the top 1 percent with only two Kansas towns having a higher sales tax rate out of 727 cities. And this is not something to be proud about.
Sales taxes are regressive!! They are robin Hood in reverse, they take from the poor to provide for the well to do!
Our hospital’s IRS form 990 states that 19 percent of Brown County population live in poverty.
A 501©(3) non-profit with a mission to aid and comfort all clients should not be allowed to cause misery upon citizens without resources and to businesses required to collect and remit the sales tax!!!
The sales tax revenue represents only a 2.6 percent increase in revenues.
Our hospital’s driving force Dr. Paul Conrad and the 1800 donors for building in 1951 was No Tax Entanglements! Government and taxation does not solve problems — they only prolong them.
Our hospital does not belong to the board or the providers, but to the community. The original donors elected the board and each thereafter. The board was never to self-perpetuate, such as naming your own successor.
The 2017 IRS form 990 took me four weeks and six days to see it and the current 990 cannot seem to be found??
It should not be an obstacle course to get information! There should be openness and transparency at our hospital!!
The key to freedom is individual citizen involvement. Folow the path of our founders and success will follow. Get off of the path and you will be in quicksand!!
Vote “NO” to save our hospital. No regressive sales taxes! No tax entanglements!! Our hospital will live.
Dean Tollefson
Hiawatha
